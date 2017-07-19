Sunderland AFC fan Edna celebrates her 103rd birthday

Birthday girl Edna Alcock has 103 reasons to party.

She celebrated her special day at home at Archers Court, in Farringdon, Sunderland.

Edna Alcock on a seaside trip in her younger days

Edna, who has lived in Sunderland all her life, has been a resident at the home since August 2016.

She was a dancer on the stage in the chorus at the Sunderland Empire, and went to work in the local paper mill when she was 14, together with her sisters.

A Sunderland AFC fan through and through, one of her fondest memories is of travelling to Wembley to see her team win the FA Cup in 1937.

“We used to go to Roker Park all the time when we were young, and my little brother queued all night to get me a ticket. He was only 14,” she said.

Kay Pattinson

“We travelled down as a bus load to Wembley Stadium. All I had on me was a sandwich and a flask of tea, and they won, which was brilliant. I was 23 years old.”

When Sunderland reached the FA Cup Final again in 1973, Edna bought her brother a ticket and it was his turn to see his team take home the title.

Staff threw a 1940s-themed party to celebrate Edna’s big day, with entertainer Gregory Ross singing some of her favourite songs from across the years.

Senior carer Kay Pattinson said Edna’s contribution to life at Archers Court belied the fact she was three years into her 11th decade: “She participates in everything,” she said.

Edna Alcock celebrating with Archers Court staff

“She loves music, she loves bingo, she loves getting up and dancing. She is very active for her age.”

Edna marked her landmark with a party for family and friends.

“She has got two daughters and a son. Then there are all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, so there were quite a few people here from her family,” said Kay. “They had a lovely day.

“We had a singer in, her family came and we had a big party. The staff chipped in and we got her a ‘103’ cake and she got massive balloons saying ‘103’.”