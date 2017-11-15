Sunderland adoption agency rated outstanding

Staff at a Sunderland adoption agency are celebrating being rated as outstanding.

Ofsted gave the top rating to ARC Adoption North East following its latest inspection.

This is a tremendous achievement that the whole team are really proud of Terry Fitzpatrick

A report into the agency, based at Sunderland Enterprise Park, said it was outstanding in all areas.

Inspectors said they were impressed with the continuous drive to improve adoption services both locally and nationally.

ARC Adoption North East recruits, assesses and approves adopters throughout the country for children needing loving and nurturing homes, meaning that children live in families that keep them safe and promote their growth and development.

In making their judgement, inspectors had to consider the overall experiences of both the children and adults that the agency works with taking into account how well they are helped and protected and also the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

Inspectors said: “The agency provides extremely high levels of individualised, proactive and flexible adoption support, underpinned by excellent use of theoretical and therapeutic approaches. This supports and equips adopters with the skills and resilience to cope with children’s emotional and psychological difficulties and help transform their lives.”

The report also highlighted feedback from adopters, one of whom said; “The staff that work at ARC are tremendously welcoming and supportive. Our experience with them could not have been better.”

Another adopter, who had just been approved, said: “This agency is staggeringly good.”

Ofsted also highlighted the agency’s extremely strong focus on adoption support, saying that “its recognition of the ongoing and lifelong nature of adoption support, is highly impressive. This empowers all people who use the service and helps improve their lives”.

Director at ARC Adoption North East, Terry Fitzpatrick, said: “This is a tremendous achievement that the whole team are really proud of.

“We all feel that it is a great privilege to work in the field of adoption and we are fortunate to have been given a chance, as a North East based agency, to be highly influential in the adoption field both regionally and nationally.

“This demonstrates the level of experience, professionalism and commitment that exists within the team at ARC Adoption all of which helps to bring about excellent outcomes for children and their families.”

He added: “We are delighted that Ofsted recognised that we undertake all work with efficiency, thoroughness, and with a child focus. There are thousands of children in need of a loving and nurturing home and we hope that being officially recognised as being outstanding will encourage those considering adoption to get in touch with the team at ARC Adoption where they will receive outstanding support and an outstanding high-quality service that will enhance their lives.”