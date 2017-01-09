Suitcase of Sunderland memorabilia and a wedding album among items left in city's Travelodges

A family portrait and a record collection made up of Beatles hits are among the items left behind by guests at Sunderland's Travelodges during the last year.

Today, the hotel chain revealed some of the more interesting items left behind in its 525 UK hotels during the last 12 months.

Some of the booty left behind in Sunderland's rooms in High Street West and Low Row includes:

*A set of golf clubs

*Suitcase of Sunderland FC memorabilia

*A wedding album from the 1960s

*Five pairs of unworn Nike running trainer

*A family portrait

*A collection of Beatles records

*An Art Deco mirrors.

In Newcastle, a 3ft Cheetah ornament was among the items found in the hotel firm's rooms, while in Blackpool's South Shore, a 4ft stick of rock was discovered after a guest had checked out.

In London's Aldgate East branch, a gold portrait of Elvis Presley was found and in Liverpool Strand, a wedding cake in the design of a Disney castle was left behind.

One customer staying at Harrogate Travelodge forgot to pack their beloved Shitsu called Harold - and only realised after driving for 40 minutes down the M62.

The housekeeper at Dundee Strathmore Travelodge got a pleasant surprise when she opened the door to room 14 at the hotel and found a family of three generations of gnomes.

One fashion conscious customer left behind a trio of prosthetic legs at Manchester Piccadilly Travelodge.

Each leg wore a different designer shoe, including a Valentino, Gucci and Mui Mui shoe.

Southampton Central's hotel a round the world cruise ticket was left behind.

During 2016 quite a few business travellers have been very forgetful and some of the more unusual left behinds have included: keys to a haveli- (a mansion- in Delhi, India.

A Swarovski encrusted waving cat, a lucky charm in the Chinese culture which attracts good luck and fortune.

The businessman was so distraught about leaving his lucky cat behind that he arranged for a special overnight courier to collect it and bring it back to him.

One business customer staying at Bank Travelodge left behind his annual company accounts and one CEO was in such a hurry to get to his meeting that he forgot his teddy bear, which has been his companion for 40 years.

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months, are donated to local charity shops.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With over 18 million customers annually staying across our 525 UK Travelodge hotels for a variety of reasons we do get some interesting and precious items being left behind such as a cat called Yoda, a necklace made of £50 notes and wedding vows from the 1950s.

“As more business customers are now staying with Travelodge than ever before, this year’s inventory list includes some interesting business related items such as: a set of annual corporate accounts, a suitcase of invoices, new Mercedes AMG car, a Swarovski encrusted waving lucky cat charm belonging to a successful businessman and a forty year old teddy bear whose owner is a CEO.

“Our customers tell us that the pace of modern life is fast and furious and time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

The top 10 most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2016 were

*Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

*Tablets

*Mobile phones

*Business papers/notepads/presentations

*Teddy bears

*Toiletry bags with contents

*Sat navs

*Pyjamas

*Socks and ties

*Books.