Such a generous donation to Sunderland food bank

Hundreds of items have been donated to a food bank thanks to a Christmas campaign by staff and drivers from a Sunderland taxi company.

Kind hearted staff at Station Taxis have been collecting on behalf of the Salvation Army’s food bank in Southwick.

James Usher delivers presents.

Canned food, pasta, rice, cereal as well as other non-perishable items were all delivered to the Salvation Army’s Southwick Community Project Centre and will be distributed to other centres across the city.

Graham Wharton, Centre Manager at the Salvation Army said: “The support we receive from business and individuals is very valuable to us as we are dependent on donations to provide our service.

“We would like to thank Station Taxis for their generous donation, it does make a difference and will help a lot of local families in the community.”

The food bank helps disadvantaged families in the area who are already managing on extremely low budgets all year round as well as over the Christmas period.

The Community Project Centre also offers a range of activities and services in Sunderland.

James Usher, Director at Station Taxis said: “We felt it would be great to give something back to the local community this Christmas.

“Our staff and drivers have been very generous and we would like to thank them for their kind donations”

To donate to the Southwick Salvation Army, call 0191 5618272.

Station Taxis have been based in Sunderland since 1901.

The firm has almost 200 vehicles and a state-of-the-art call centre.