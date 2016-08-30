Success story for Narrative

A Wearside marketing communications agency has enjoyed a year of rapid expansion following a major rebrand.

A string of new contract wins has enabled Narrative Integrated Communications to increase turnover by 30% to £1.7million since it evolved from its former brand, Press Ahead, in 2015.

In the last twelve months, the Sunderland company has won almost £400,000 of work across its core service areas, which include digital media, PR, creative, advertising and marketing strategy.

And staff numbers have also risen, from 13 to 19 ,in line with the increase in the firm’s workload.

The contract wins include a media buying deal with York College and the implementation of social media strategy for hospitality and events specialist Sodexo Prestige Venues.

Narrative is also working with North East legal expert BHP Law and Mattel, a global toy and game retailer which employs around 31,000 people and sells its products in more than 150 countries around the globe.

The growth has been triggered by the introduction of several new digital services at Narrative, which has seen a steep rise in the number of companies seeking to devise and implement social media and online marketing strategies.

Kieron Goldsborough, who took over the ownership of the business in 2014, said the name change had reflected the expansion of the agency’s offering to clients and its wider range of marketing services.

“We’ve had a strong year of expansion since rebranding to Narrative; the rebrand has been a huge success in explaining how we’ve evolved,” he said.

“Companies want to use a wider range of marketing communications tools to support their business goals and are looking for agencies that offer a full mix of services under one roof.

“Our recent contract wins and growth are a reflection of this trend. In particular, companies are asking us to help them exploit the power of online channels to reach out to a wider audience and the digital revolution is making this an exciting journey for us all.”