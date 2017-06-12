Stunt rider shows off his tricks at Sunderland school

Youngsters at a Sunderland academy were delighted to welcome stunt riders to their school and learn a few tricks.

Houghton’s Kepier academy hosted a visit from Ian Drummond of Team 3Sixty, a bicycle stunt team based in the town.

Ian performed numerous stunts for a group of the Dairy Lane school’s sports leaders and talked to them about how he got into the world of bicycle stunts and displays.

He holds the Guinness World Record for longest bunny hop on a bicycle, highest drop onto a target, highest 180 bunny hop on a bicycle and most consecutive bunny hops.

In total the 3Sixty team have broken 11 records.

Ian said: “I attended Kepier to show pupils our display and talk about how I turned a hobby into a successful lifestyle business.

“I was very impressed with how engaged the pupils were and how many questions they had for me throughout my visit.”