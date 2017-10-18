Students set for big clean-up around the streets of Sunderland

Thousands of students were set to take to the streets of Sunderland today as part of a massive clean up operation.

The young people from Sunderland College are taking part in 100 Quick Wins - devised by Sunderland’s Business Improvement District – which will see them spend three days painting, weeding and litter picking.

The students are genuinely excited about this project Ellen Thinnesen

The scheme, which is being backed by Sunderland City Council, has also won support from a number of organisations including Greggs, which has provided food to keep the students going throughout the event.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, said it was fantastic to see everyone pulling together to make the event a success.

She said: “This is a real example of partnership in action, with the BID, Sunderland City Council and Sunderland College working together to make a real impact on the city centre.” Work will be concentrated in four main areas, High Street West, Sunniside, Park Lane Market and the area around Mary, Olive and Derwent Streets.

Sunderland College Principal, Ellen Thinnesen, said: “Sunderland College is not just based in the city, we help provide its heartbeat - our students and employees contribute towards making Sunderland the vibrant place it is, attending events, driving the economy and generally creating a feel-good buzz.

“As permanent city centre fixtures, it’s only right that we give something back, and here we have the opportunity to make sure Sunderland looks as good as it can. The students are genuinely excited about this project and motivated to create some real positive changes in a relatively short period of time.”