Students go straight to the top to meet President during Maltese adventure

A group of students have come face-to-face with Malta’s most senior politician on an educational tour of the island.

Six students from The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee have just returned from the visit, during which they met the President, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

The Shotton Hall students

The trip was part of a British Council, Erasmus+ project, STARS (Stereotypes: Tackling Adverse Representations in School).

During a week of activities with students from other European countries tackling the issue of gender stereotyping, the group was invited to meet the President at her palace in San Anton, where she talked to them about the importance of creating awareness of stereotyping and discrimination.

Ian Kell, Erasmus lead at The Academy at Shotton Hall, said: “We get involved in as many Erasmus+ projects as possible, which gives our students unique opportunities to travel and experience different cultures.

“Meeting the president was the highlight of what was a brilliant adventure and an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.”

Meeting the president was the highlight of what was a brilliant adventure and is an experience that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Ian Kell

Erasmus+ is the European Union programme for education, training, youth and sport.

It runs for seven years, from 2014 to 2020, with organisations invited to apply for funding each year to undertake creative and worthwhile activities.

Erasmus+ aims to modernise education, training and youth work across Europe and is open to education, training, youth and sport organisations across all sectors of lifelong learning, including school education, further and higher education, adult education and the youth sector.

It offers exciting opportunities for UK participants to then study, work, volunteer, teach and train abroad in Europe.