Students dig in at Marsden Quarry to get insight into industry

Students have been given an insight into opportunities in the construction industry with a week of events on South Tyneside.

Marsden Quarry held its second Constructionarium North East week, welcoming students from as far afield as Cumbria.

Constructionariums, now held in several parts of the country, were first devised in Norfolk over a decade ago.

They aim to bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical site teaching.

The quarry is owned by the Owen Pugh Group, whose chairman and managing director John Dickson said: “Constructionarium North East 2017 has been a tremendous success, almost doubling the number of students involved in last year’s maiden event, and three or four times more the number of universities and colleges participating.

“This Constructionarium differs from others. It’s an initiative by private industry and centres of education here in the North East and Cumbria.”