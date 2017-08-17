Search

Stuart’s name to live on through ground’s stand

Murton Parish Council clerk Lesley Armstrong takes a photo of Bill Batth of East Durham Signs and Ian Jones, one of his team, in front of the newly-named stand.
A permanent memorial is to be unveiled in the home village of a Sunderland fan who died in a road tragedy.

Stuart Price, who died after he was involved in a collision with a car while he was riding his bike.

I’m just overwhelmed, really touched that the community would do such a thing for Stuart.

Deborah Dobie
Flowers and cards placed in memory of Stuart Price at the scene of the crash which claimed his life.

The funeral of Stuart Price at Holy Trinity Church, Murton, Image by chroniclelive.co.uk

