Stone attack on train window 'could have been fatal' warn transport police

The police officer leading an investigation into an attack on a train which left a man injured believes the thugs behind it could have cost the victim his life.

The 37-year-old was hurt after someone threw a stone at a train in Peterlee, smashing the window and sending glass into the carriage.

Photos by the British Transport Police show the aftermath of the damage caused to the train.

The passenger was struck in the face by the stone and broken glass and sustained cuts to his face.

The incident happened at around 6.25pm on Wednesday, April 19, as the Nunthorpe to Newcastle service passed through the Blackhills area of Peterlee.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and seen or heard anything which could help with the investigation.

Investigating officer, Pc Graham Marshall, said: “A man who was minding his own business as he travelled on board this train service was suddenly struck in the face by broken glass and a stone, as a result of someone’s mindless and dangerous behaviour.

“The man was injured, fortunately not badly, but this incident could have had even more serious and potentially even fatal consequences.

“I’d like to speak to anyone who knows anything about this incident so we can find those responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 208 26/4/17.