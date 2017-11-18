Stolen car embedded in side of Sunderland house after crash

A stolen car was left embedded in the side of a house after a crash.

No-one was thankfully inside the property following the incident in Mulberry Avenue, Marley Potts, Sunderland, at around 8.30pm on Friday night.

The boarded-up property in Mulberry Avenue, Sunderland, on Saturday morning.

The driver is said to have left the scene before the arrival of emergency services.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said on Saturday morning: "Twelve firefighters from Marley Park, South Shields and a specialist rescue tender from Hebburn attended an address in Mulberry Avenue, Sunderland.

"The alarm was caused by a property in a dangerous condition following a one vehicle road traffic collision where a car struck a house . A Nissan Micra had left the road at speed and ploughed into the ground floor of the semi-detached property."

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Our main inquiries was to arrange recovery of the vehicle and to also secure the structure of the property.

"Our initial inquiry was that the damage from inside the vehicle is consistent with it being stolen, which was our initial concern."

Police have confirmed as yet there have been no arrests in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1061 of 17/11/17.

Story co-written by Lisa Nightingale.