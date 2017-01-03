STILL death us do part! Couple’s wedding day Mannequin Challenge goes viral

The day of your wedding is always a special occasion, but one Wearside couple decided to make their big day even more memorable when they took part in a Mannequin Challenge.

Quirky couple Paul and Amy Robson, from Easington Lane, took part in the Mannequin Challenge craze which sees people attempt to freeze while they are filmed.

Paul and Amy Robson in their Mannequin Challenge wedding video taken by Kathryn Johansen and John Hudson from Absolute Media Weddings North East

And it certainly proved a hit online, having now now had more than 19,700 views on Facebook and 576 views.

The unusual challenge has gone viral with schools, businesses and huge corporations from around the world taking part.

After seeing it online, the pair decided to give it ago and take it one step further by doing it on their wedding day.

Delighted groom Paul, 31, said he came up with the idea after seeing a water polo mannequin challenge online.

Guests take part in the Mannequin Challenge wedding video taken by Kathryn Johansen and John Hudson from Absolute Media Weddings North East

He believes he may be one of the first to do it at their wedding, which took place last month.

“I saw a water polo Mannequin Challenge, where they were all in the water doing it and it just totally blew my mind,” he said.

“I thought we should give it a go, so I suggested it to the wife and we discussed with both our videographers- Kathryn Johansen and John Hudson from Absolute Media Weddings North East and our photographer Fyzal Kirk from Fyzal Photography and it just went from there.”

The video saw the couple, who married at Lartington Hall, and some of their 78 guests take part in the challenge, where they stood stock still in a variety of poses as the camera pans around the venue.

Mr Robson said the initial idea was just to do the challenge during their first dance, but following discussion with the professionals they agreed to do the video across the day to feature the guests taking part in various activities in every room.

The couple, who are parents to son Freddie, five, said they were delighted with the end result and called it a great keepsake.

Mr Robson, a packing engineer, added: “None of it was decided beforehand- there as no discussion of that poses they would do, so nothing was staged.

“It was a really good day and doing the challenge was a good laugh.”