Step back into Sunderland’s past during Local History Month

Wearsiders are being urged to celebrate the city’s heritage during Local History Month.

Throughtout May there will be a number of events taking a look at Sunderland’s past.

There is literally something for everyone, we have tried to cater for a huge range of interests Coun John Kelly

A programme of talks, walks, exhibitions and activities begins next week to give people the chance to find out more about the history of their communities and their city.

This is the sixth bi-annual local history month, which has been organised by Sunderland City Council and Sunderland Heritage Forum, to give people the opportunity to discover more about the city’s fascinating cultural heritage.

Some of the highlights include the following:

•Places of Worship tour; Guided behind the scenes tour of St George’s, St John’s churches and the Sikh temple on board a vintage bus.

•Battle of Arras 1917; illustrated talk and handling the collection of artefacts related to the part Sunderland servicemen played in the digging and creation the ‘Wellington Tunnels’ underground complex.

•River Wear Commissioners 300th anniversary; visitors invited to inspect the archives, library, historic artefacts and paintings/photographs relating to the River Wear Commissioners and their part in the city’s maritime heritage.

•Remaking Beamish – 1950’s; A chance to see the beginning of the recreation of a 1950’s town and see some of the exhibits already donated.

•Hylton Castle; A last chance to look around the castle before restoration begins on the 14th century gatehouse and grounds, go to www.hyltoncastle.org.uk for more details.

Portfolio Holder for Public Heath, Wellness and Culture, Coun John Kelly, said: “Sunderland Local History Month has become a hugely popular event and I hope even more people will get involved.

“There is literally something for everyone, we have tried to cater for a huge range of interests.

“We have community-based activities, such as guided walks through historic parts of the city, and regular library, city centre and museum based events for people to enjoy.”

For more information about events visit www.sunderland.gov.uk/Local-History.