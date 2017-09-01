Stats on A19 smashes held up by London’s data delays

Vital information about the number of smashes on the A19 is being held back - because London’s authorities are yet to submit information to transport chiefs.

Statistics listing the number of accidents on the roads across the country were due to be issued in June.

Grahame Morris MP

The Department of Transport has said it had to postpone the release of the information because it is waiting for details from Transport for London and the data it handles for the Metropolitan Police Service.

Initial statistics show between Wolviston and Testo’s Roundabout at Boldon last year there were around 36 collisions involving 88 vehicles, causing 71 injuries.

Our Safe A19 campaign is calling for an review of the road in a bid to cut the number of collisions and help the region’s economy thrive.

The suggestion was first proposed by Easington MP Grahame Morris, who has raised concerns about the safety of the route.

The Labour member said: “I am appalled vital road safety information about the A19 and other dangerous roads have been held up needlessly by the failure of Transport for London and the Metropolitan Police to submit other data for London.

“This is yet another example of Government Minister’s fixation with London at the expense of the needs of our regions.

“The sooner we can devolve real power and control over investment to the regions the better.

“It will help us resolve issues like road safety on the A19, our economic highway where traffic needs to flow smoothly if we are to secure investment and growth in East Durham and the North East.”

The details of the delay were confirmed by the secretary of state for transport Jesse Norman after he was questioned by Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman.

Mr Norman said: “The Department for Transport (DfT) has postponed publication of its annual 2016 road casualty data until September 28 as a result of a delay in receiving final validated data from Transport for London (TfL), in particular the data which TfL receives and processes for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).

“The MPS data makes up around 15% of the road casualty dataset for Great Britain and therefore a significant component of the national total.”

More than 960 people have signed our petition - which can be found via https://goo.gl/ubdhzF - while Mr Morris has urged people to tweet the department using @transportgovuk using #A19 #RoadSafety #InvestInTheNorth and #SafeA19.