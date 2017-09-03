Stars turn out in force at Everton for Bradley Lowery fundraising game

Have your say

It was a case of 'spot the celebrity' today as the stars turned out in force for the Bradley Lowery fundraising game

A charity football match to raise money for the foundation bearing the Blackhall youngster's name was taking place at Everton’s Goodison Park ground this afternoon.

Bradley’s Blues, managed by world champion boxer Tony Bellew, were taking on The Lowery Legends, led by model Katie Price, assisted by ex-Liverpool manager Roy Evans.

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid and ex-Black Cats players Don Hutchison, Michael Gray and Alex Rae were all involved, along with singer Olly Murs, Hollywood actor Stephen Graham, and reality TV star Calum Best.

Peter Reid said: "Bradley was a mad Sunderland fan and to be here today is a pleasure. I'm just here to play a small part and hopefully we'll raise a few quid for his foundation."

Since the six-year-old's tragic death in July after he lost his fight with the rare cancer neuroblastoma, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has become a registered charity.

Olly Murs poses for pictures with the fans as he arrives for the Bradley Lowery charity match at Goodison Park. Pic: PA.

Set up by Bradley’s parents Carl and Gemma, it aims to help children battling serious illnesses.



Many Sunderland fans travelled down to Merseyside for the match.

Steven Bart Robinson and wife Alison, from Blackhall, are friends of the Lowery family.

"There's that many here it's Iike a normal match day," they said.

Sunderland fans Paul and Kirsty Lilley are there with son Alfie, six.

Katie Price arrives for the Bradley Lowery charity match at Goodison Park. Pic: PA.

"The camaraderie today is amazing," said Kirsty.

Everton offered to host the fundraising game after taking Bradley's cause to their heart after he was a mascot for Sunderland against them at the Stadium of Light.

Steven Bart Robinson and wife Alison, from Blackhall.

Sunderland fans Paul and Kirsty Lilley with their six-year-old son Alfie.