Star of new £45m Dalton Park development prepares to welcome its first cinema audience

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

This is the first look inside a new completed multiplex cinema which will wow film-lovers when it opens to the public this week.

The trailers are about to roll at the North East’s newest cinema as the finishing touches are put to Dalton Park’s seven-screen multiplex.

New Dalton Park Cineworld General manager Nick Bashford

Cineworld will welcome its first film fans today, when more than 200 guests will enjoy a gala evening.

They will be given a tour of the building then take to their seats in Screen One, where a film-cutting ceremony will be held before they watch the remake of Ben Hur.

The cinema, which can host audiences of 48 to 274, has been constructed as part of the £45million expansion and joins newcomers including Pizza Express, Prezzo and Frankie and Benny’s, with a pub, hotel and petrol station on the way.

The business has created 28 jobs, with its management pledging to add to its staff if it proves a success with audiences.

The feedback we have had is amazing and the word we have from the local people is ‘we need this, it’s going to become a hub for the community.’ Nick Bashford

It will open to all on Friday at 11am, when people will be welcome to look around before Ben Hur makes it a first again with a noon showing.

Bosses say ticket sales are going well for the cinema, which has a full capacity of 1,035 seats, and its biggest seller so far its advance sales for Bridget Jones’s Baby.

General manager Nick Bashford said: “The feedback we have had is amazing and the word we have from the local people is ‘we need this, it’s going to become a hub for the community’.

“It will be the newest cinema in the area and it will definitely be the nicest as well.

New Dalton Park Cineworld

“The staff are really excited about it, really buzzing.

“They’ve got all the newest technology and I know sometimes at other new places, they’ve been hesitant, but not these guys, they’ve been saying how they can’t wait to serve customers and show people around.”

Two of the screens have specialist access for people who use wheelchairs and will be met and escorted to a special level to ensure they are looked after and are comfortable.

A large unit which was set to open as a Morrisons on the park remains shut, as the firm is reviewing its new store plans.

New Dalton Park Cineworld

The firm has signed a 25-year lease for the building.

New Dalton Park Cineworld General manager Nick Bashford

New Dalton Park Cineworld

New Dalton Park Cineworld

New Dalton Park Cineworld From left Head of Operation (UK) Shaun Jones, General manager Nick Bashford and Regional manager Steve Bruce

New Dalton Park Cineworld