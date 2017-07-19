Staff and customers at Sunderland supermarket unite to raise £1,500 for Bradley Lowery Foundation

Staff and customers at a Sunderland supermarket paid a touching tribute to brave youngster Bradley Lowery as almost £1,500 was raised in his memory.

The inspirational six-year-old died earlier this month after a long battle with neuroblastoma, and was laid to rest last Friday.

The collection was held on the same day as Bradley Lowery's funeral.

His parents had asked mourners at Bradley’s funeral to wear football shirts in honour of the youngster, who was a huge Sunderland AFC supporter.

Staff at Tesco followed suit and held a collection for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which is raising funds for other children battling the same condition Bradley did.

They also released 30 blue balloons in Bradley’s memory before a minute’s applause as they ‘celebrated his life’.

A bucket collection at the store raised £1,458.76, a figure which delighted staff members Laura Hunns, Linsay Boylen and Violet Williamson, who organised the collection.

Laura said: “It was great to see everyone unite for Bradley.

“It is so nice that a little boy brought people together the way Bradley did, not just in the North East but the world.

“We just wanted to do our bit, and we wore football shirts because, as the saying goes, cancer has no colours.

“Considering the circumstances, the store was in a very happy mood as we celebrated Bradley’s life.

From left to right, Tesco staff Laura Hunns, Violet Williamson and Linsay Boylen, who organised the collection.

“Thirty balloons were set off, and there was a minute’s applause for him.

“We all gathered at the front of the building and celebrated his life.”

There was also a book of condolence, which was signed by staff and customers throughout the day, and will be presented to Bradley’s family at a later date.

Laura added: “People were so generous.

“We expected a lot of donations, but never expected to get that much.

“Some people were giving as much as £10 or £20 each, and although we as staff agreed to donate at least £1 each if we wore a football shirt, many donated much more than that.

“We were over the moon to raise almost £1,500 and hope that it will make a big difference to youngsters who need it.”