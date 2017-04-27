Stadium of Light set to host European final as Sunderland AFC team aim for silverware

The Stadium of Light is set to host a prestigious European final next month - as a Sunderland AFC team goes in search of silverware.

The club's Under-23s side will take on Portuguese giants Porto in the final of the Premier League International Cup.

The match will take place on Wednesday, May 17, and supporters will be able to gain free entry to encourage the young Black Cats.

Under-23s head coach Elliott Dickman said: “To reach the final and overcoming some top opposition in the process has in itself been a great achievement for the players, and we now want to finish the job.

“Playing at the Stadium of Light is always a fantastic experience for our younger players.

"To do so in front of a big crowd will be a fitting reward for them and with free entry we hope to see as many Sunderland fans as possible here to support the young players.”

Although entry to the 7pm kick-off is free, tickets must be secured before the game.

They will be available from 9am tomorrow from the Stadium of Light's ticket office, online at www.safc.com using the print at home service, or over the phone from 0371 911 1973.

Sunderland progressed through the group and knockout stages to reach the final, with victories over teams including Benfica and PSV Eindhoven along the way.

Those who get free tickets will also receive a voucher entitling them to £5 off any purchase of 2016-17 Adidas replica kit and training wear in club stores at the Stadium of Light and The Galleries, Washington, and online before May 31, 2017.