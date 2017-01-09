Stabbing victim’s son ‘wanted to be arrested’ so smashed Sunderland restaurant’s water feature

A man whose father was stabbed to death smashed a water feature in a restaurant on his birthday because he wanted to be arrested.

Kevin Gaunt’s life went into a downward spiral following the killing of his father, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kevin Gaunt

Gaunt’s father, also Kevin, was stabbed through the heart on his doorstep in Fence Houses by Nicolas Warrender in 2012.

Warrender, then 23, was jailed for 11 years for manslaughter.

Since that time Kevin Jnr has led an aimless life including a spell in prison, the court heard.

“He was wandering past the Casa Italia restaurant in Sunderland,” said Paul Anderson, prosecuting.

“There was a water feature which he picked up and smashed on the ground.

“He then approached two community support officers telling them what he had done, and that he wanted to be arrested for it.”

Gaunt, 36, of Toward Road, Sunderland, admitted criminal damage on December 2, and he admitted being in breach of an earlier conditional discharge for criminal damage.

Neil Hodgson, defending, said: “My firm has represented Mr Gaunt for many years.

“There have been periods when he has kept out of trouble.

“His dad was killed by his sister’s boyfriend, following which Mr Gaunt found himself homeless and wandering around like a lost child.

“He has been to prison for a while, and I think it’s no coincidence this latest offence happened on his birthday.

“It may be his problems get more on top of him on that day than on any other.

“His previous offence of criminal damage was similar in that he smashed the window of a portable building at a school in Houghton, then walked into the nearby police station to tell officers he had done it.

“More recently he has been doing well on his probation order, so there is some realistic hope he can turn his life around.”

Gaunt was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, including 25 days of rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the restaurant, and £40 costs.