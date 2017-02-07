Springwell - Down Your Way

St Mary and St Peter’s Market Place is new for this year. Go along to the project on Saturday, February 18, from 10.30am to 2.30pm and have a wonder around the market place. There will be a wide variety of stalls and demonstrations, there will be something for all the family. Refreshments will be available and entry is free. Tables and space are also available to hire at £10. Contact Sarah for more information or to book a place.

Exercise sessions run every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, from 10am to 10.45am St Mary and St Peter’s Project . The session will include the use of Easyline machines along with a cardio-based workout. Classes are £2. For more information, contact Sarah.

Volunteers are needed to help maintain the project’s community garden. Volunteers meet every Monday from 9.30am to noon. If you would like to help go along to speak to some of the other volunteers and enjoy an cup of tea or coffee. Other days and times can be arranged, speak to Sarah (number above).

There are currently places available in the toddler group, which runs every Wednesday (term-time only) from 9.30am to 11am. Sessions cost £1.50 per child, which includes toast and juice. All are welcome.

Carpet Bowl: Do you have any experience in carpet bowls? St Mary and St Peter’s Community has been given carpet bowls equipment and is looking to set up a new group. If you would be interested, contact Sarah (number above).

Humbledon Methodist Church runs a numbe of weekly activities including Monday: Brownies at 6.30pm; Tuesday: Weight Watchers from 6pm; Wednesday: Open door from 11am to 1pm, coffee and light lunches served, starting tomorrow; Thursday: Slimming World from 6.30pm; Sunday: Worship at 10.45am. Humbledon Open door, in the church hall, is held each Wednesday with tea and coffee toast served from 11am to noon and light lunches from noon to 1pm. All are welcome to enjoy fellowship, renew old acquaintances and generally enjoy time togethers.