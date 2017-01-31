Springwell - Down Your Way

St Matthew’s Church, Silksworth will be holding a coffee morning on Saturday with proceeds in aid of St Benedict’s Hospice. All are welcome.

The following weekly bingo sessions are being held at Tom Urwin House Silksworth. All are welcome. The dates and times are: Tuesday, bingo, eyes down at 7.15pm, entry from 6.15pm; Thursday, bingo, eyes down at 2.15pm, entry from 1.30pm; Friday, bingo and coffee, eyes down 10am; Saturday, bingo and coffee, eyes down at 7.15pm, entry from 6.15pm.

North Street Methodist Church, Silksworth, is holding a pie and peas supper on Monday, February 13, 7pm. Tickets are £3 and all are welcome.

The next Knitting for Giving Group will be held on Saturday, February 11, in North Street Church. All are welcome.

The Monthly Tuesday Lunch in North Street Church will be held on Tuesday, February 14. This will include soup, sandwiches and desert for £3. All are welcome to go along.

Support from Community Foundation serving Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, is enabling Blue Watch Youth Centre, Ryhope, to engage young people with special needs and disabilities in volunteering opportunities through the Fourteen Programme, which is a programme of the spirit of 2012 trust established as part of the Olympic legacy. To date Blue Watch Youth Centre has worked in partnership with six local organisations engaging 32 young people in volunteering their time to support local community projects including environmental action such as Ryhope Dene clean up and events including Ryhope Carnival, BBC Children in Need and events held by Ryhope Spirit. As part of their volunteering, 23 young people have achieved national accreditations including the John Muir Award. Any young people who would like to get involved, contact Susan on 0191 5214060.