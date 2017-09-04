Speed camera to be deployed on coastal road after crashes

A mobile speed camera is set to be used to snare drivers breaking the law along a South Shields Road where two people were left injured in an accident.

Police are set to move in on the Coast Road – from South Shields to Whitburn – as soon as required signs are put in place.

The move comes after concerns were raised over the speed some motorists are travelling along the A183.

On Wednesday, a motorbike rider and pillion passenger were left in a critical condition after a horror smash with a car near to Marsden Grotto.

The man and woman, who were trapped under the car, were airlifted to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, by the Great North East Air Ambulance, with both suffering life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours following the collision to enable an investigation to be carried out.

A police probe into the collision is ongoing, however, officers say it would be wrong to speculate at this stage whether either vehicle was speeding.

The issue of speeding motorists has, however, been raised as a concern in the past.

A meeting between Northumbria Police and council chiefs on July 4 agreed the area was suitable for mobile camera enforcement.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Northumbria Police is aware of concerns that have been raised around speeding on the A183 and has been working closely with South Tyneside Council to address this.

“Officers have visited the site and at a meeting on July 4 it was agreed that it was suitable for mobile Camera Enforcement on the stretch of road from Whitburn to South Shields.

“As soon as South Tyneside Council has placed appropriate signage on the road the mobile Camera Enforcement van will carry out periodic enforcement.”

Earlier in August, police launched an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after colliding with a van.

The rider suffered what police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries in the collision.