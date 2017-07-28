Sparkling couple celebrate their diamond day

A diamond couple are celebrating 60 years of married bliss.

Margaret and Norman Bambrough met and fell in love at a church dance in Seaham and have been making music ever since.

Norman and Margaret Bambrough diamond wedding

Norman, 81, decided to learn to play a musical instrument when he retired from his engineering job with the North East Electricity Board and is now heavily involved with Pittington Brass Band, playing the baritone horn.

And, Margaret, 79, sings with Belmont Community Choir and the two groups often perform together.

Margaret, who hails from Seaham, said their Diamond Wedding celebrations went on for four days as they partied with family and friends.

She said they held an open house event for all their friends and their home was packed all day.

They then celebrated with their family and during a day out in Durham, Norman bought his wife of 60 years a diamond ring as an anniversary present.

The pair, who moved to Belmont because of Murton-born Norman’s job, have lived there for 53 years, have two sons, two grandsons and three granddaughters.

But, Margaret still classes herself very much a Seaham girl and still has friends in the town.

Norman and Margaret tied the knot at St John’s Church in Seaham and say they are lucky to have had such a long and happy married life.

Margaret, a member of Carville Methodist Church, said: “We consider ourselves to be very, very lucky. If you have your health you have everything.

“We just enjoy life. We make the most of every day and are very thankful for what we have.”

The pair try to keep active, which say helps keep them young and love going out and about together, enjoying a day out every week.

Margaret, a former Seaham Grammar School girl, said: “We laugh a lot. We love doing things together, we enjoy live theatre and brass bands.”