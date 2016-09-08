Spanish plume brings hot, sticky weather to the North East

The summer isn't over yet - so much so that you may find the North East warmer than some Mediterranean resorts this week.

Temperatures will reach up to 21 degrees, bringing less-welcome high humidity.

Many people have already been complaining of a hot, sticky feeling this week, with tips circulating on sleeping during the muggy nights.

But its best not to get carried away, with heavy rain expected later today in some parts of the region, with more light rain expected through the night.

Tomorrow will see breaking cloud providing pleasant sunny intervals, especially in the east. Rain will arrive during evening, say forecasters, with brisk southwesterly winds.

Saturday is set to see early rain and strong wings clearing, eventually becoming brighter and fresher.

The weather isn't expected to be ideal for the Great North Run, with drizzle and possible rain predicted, though the weekend forecast is not yet clear.