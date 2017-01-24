Southwick - Down Your Way

Southwick Health and Community Forum runs a number of activities throughout the week. These are: Monday: Healthy eating class for over-50s from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and every one is welcome; Thursday: Seated chair exercise classes from 10am to 11am; Friday: from 10.15am to 11.15am aromatherapy.

Does your home need a spruce up? If so, why not call Jimmy, a professional decorator? Rates are very reasonable. Ring 07572 988412.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Appeal was once again a huge success. A big thank you to everyone who donated and helped with the appeal. A massive thank you too to everyone at Sun FM who were a great help. Sessions are up and running as normal. If you would like to find out what’s going on in the centre, call in to the centre or pop into the Daily Bread Café for a cuppa, breakfast or lunch.