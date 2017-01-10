Southwick - Down Your Way

The members of the local RAOB -GLE, North Durham Province, Pride of the Wear Lodge and local Southwick veterans would like to say a massive thank you to Pastor Peter and all the congregation of The MICC- Chapel of Light (Old St Columbus) for the excellent evening of Christmas carols and dinner to honour the Southwick veterans held on Friday, December 23.

This event was arranged by the congregation to celebrate the support and friendships which have been formed with The Chapel Of Light over the past four years since the local RAOB veterans started the remembrance Sunday service at the cenotaph on the Green Southwick. The warm welcome, hospitality, choir singers, service, gifts and food provided was excellent and a real credit to the congregation. Although small in numbers, the veterans had a really enjoyable night and were humbled by the high esteem that they are held in by the Chapel of Light congregation and are already looking forward to next year’s Remembrance Sunday where they can once again meet up and renew old friendships and acquaintances.

Southwick health and Community Forum wishes all its members a happy New Year and thank you for your support over the previous year.All the activity sessions have now resumed and the following are available: Monday: Healthy eating from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and Kids Club, 3.15pm to 5pm; Tuesday: Toddlers, 9.30am to 11am; Wednesday: Ladies’ Group 11am to 1pm and Kids Club, 3.15pm to 5pm; Thursday: Seated chair exercise from 10am to 11am and Friday from 10.15am to 11.15am, aromatherapy.

The Salvation Army’s The Angel tree appeal was once again a huge success. A big thank you to everyone who donated and helped with the appeal and a massive thank you to every one at Sun FM who were a great help. Sessions are up and running as normal. If you would like to find out what’s going on in the centre, call in or pop into the Daily Bread Café for a cuppa, breakfast or lunch.