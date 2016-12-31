South Tyneside legends come together on stage - oh yes they do!

Two legendary South Tyneside institutions have come together on stage - oh yes they did.

Colmans Fish and Chip Restaurant, in Ocean Road, has once again been sponsoring the annual Customs House panto, which this year is Jack and the Beanstalk.

The cast of Jack and the Beanstalk

The show is set for a record-breaking run, having already sold more than 25,000 tickets, before it finishes on January 7.

Richard Ord, from family-run Colmans, said he was delighted to be supporting the show and he had the chance to meet some of the cast.

Richard said: “The Customs House panto has become more than just a show.

“It’s a North East tradition, bringing joy to tens of thousands of people who return every year knowing they’re going to have a great time.”

He added: “The sponsorship helps raise our profile, but really we just want to support The Customs House and their most important show of the year.”

This production of Jack and the Beanstalk was written by Ray Spencer MBE, executive director at The Customs House, and Graeme Thompson, pro-vice chancellor at the University of Sunderland.

Ray also directs the show, and plays Dame Trott in the panto.

Other cast members include Ray’s daughter Natasha Haws, who plays the principal girl Eloise; Luke Maddison, a Customs House panto regular who plays Jack; Gareth Hunter who plays The Mayor; and Steve Lee Hamilton who plays the baddie Fleshcreep.

Ray said he was grateful for the support from Colmans.

He added: “It’s great to see one South Shields legend supporting another – Colmans is probably the most famous restaurant in Shields and we’re very grateful for their continued support.”

Tickets for the panto start from £9.75 and are available from the box office on 454 1234 or by visiting the Custom House website at www.customshouse.co.uk.