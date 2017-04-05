South Tyneside in top three areas nationwide for having parking fines scrapped

South Tyneside is one of the top three places in the country when it comes to successfully challenging a parking fine.

Between January and October last year 2,074 on-street parking fines were issued to motorists.

Local authorities accepting the most challenges to parking fines.

However, 71.1% - almost three quarters - were quashed by South Tyneside Council when drivers challenged them.

The figures place the borough as the third highest area to have fines wavered, with Bassingstoke and Dean, which accepted 95.4% of challenges, taking the top spot and Waveney, in Suffolk, coming is second with 72.6%.

South Tyneside Council’s bosses say that each appeal is evaluated individualy.

A council spokesperson said: “The data represents just a snapshot in time and every appeal is evaluated individually.

“Vehicle owners have the right to appeal if they feel the ticket has been wrongly awarded. Details on how to do so can be found on the reverse of the Penalty Charge Notice.

“In line with the Home Office’s request for councils to be more transparent, South Tyneside Council’s website provides parking guidance information for motorists. The parking enforcement charter clearly states how the council will go about enforcing the parking rules and the appeals process.”

The figures were were obtained by the Press Association through an FOI request.

Guy Anker, managing editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, said there is huge a variation of success rates across the country, with Runnymede in Surrey accepting just 9% of appeals - but he’d always encourage people to appeal.

He said: “If the councils accepting the fewest challenges are wrongly rejecting claims it’s an absolute disgrace. We hear so many stories from motorists who are victims of overzealous parking wardens.

“Often the real problem is really poor, terrible signing. People are often completely bamboozled, can I park here or can I not?”

Mr Anker said that after having a challenge rejected by the council, around 50% of drivers who make a further appeal to the independent Traffic Penalty Tribunal are successful.

He said: “I would encourage everyone who feels they are being harshly treated by their council to make an appeal to the independent arbitrator.”

To ensure a fair comparison, the survey only covered the first challenge made by the driver.