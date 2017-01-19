South Shields teen fights for his life after two-vehicle smash

A teenager is in a critical condition after he was involved in a collision on a major route in and out of South Tyneside.

The collision happened at 9.40pm yesterday and involved two vehicles on the A194 Leam Lane between the roundabouts at Whitemare Pool and Mill Lane.

A 19-year-old South Shields man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by ambulance, with life-threatening injuries.

His condition is currently critical.

The A194 Leam Lane was closed for around five hours to allow police to deal with the incident.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to establish the circumstances around the collision and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1124 18/01/17.