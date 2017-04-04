South Shields residents invited to smash the scales

Fitness fans in South Tyneside are being urged to smash the scales at a unique event aiming to boost their attitude to good health.

The event - at which dieters will be encouraged to literally smash up their weighing scales - is the brainchild of mindset coach Luke Harrison.

Luke, who runs training group Total Fitness Tribe, hopes people will come along to his studio on Mitre Place, in South Shields, on Saturday, April 22 to take part.

Kicking off at 11am, participants are being asked to bring along their scales - which they will subsequently destroy as a way of what Luke describes as releasing the negativity which can be caused by focusing on a number on a machine.

Luke explained: “I have been running Total Fitness Tribe for four years now and have decided to hold an event for people to smash up the scales that they weigh themselves on.

“In a time of obesity and mental health crisis, I have seen a number of people be dragged down by the number they see on the scales.

“People see it as a lack of progress if the number stays the same.” He added: “I want to make fitness a mindset goal rather that a numbers goal. I am trying to get as many people as possible to come along.”

Luke said he wants people to focus on indicators such as fitness levels and how their clothes fit, rather than the numbers of the scales.

He hopes 40 to 50 people will turn up on the day.

He added: “During the event people will be using sledgehammers to smash the scales and take back control.

“I feel that scales cause a lot of people anxiety and to be healthy you need to have the right mindset.

“I want people to break out of the yo-yo diet lifestyle and take back control.”