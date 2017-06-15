South Shields remembers tragic young Manchester bombing victims

Mourners are expected to pack out a South Shields church today for the funeral of a "perfect" young couple who were killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

The service for Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, is taking place at St Hilda's Church in South Shields.

The couple's families asked people attending to wear pink and blue for the funeral.

The teenagers, who were described as "inseparable", were among the 22 people killed in the terror attack on the Ariana Grande concert last month.

The Reverend Chris Fuller, leading the service, paid tribute to the tragic young couple.

He said: "Chloe and Liam were and still are an image of love.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

"They were inseparable in life, they are both inseparable in death, and now they are inseparable with the angels in heaven."

Chloe was studying music at college and was about to start an apprenticeship in travel.

Graeme Brett, owner of Westoe Travel in South Shields where she worked part-time, said: "She was a lovely, bubbly girl.

"The photograph you saw of her smiling, that's just her."

Father Chris Fuller talking to mourners before the Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford funeral service.

He added: "Liam would come and pick her up after work - he was always there early waiting for her.

"The two of them were always together, very close, he was a lovely lad.

"They were always such a perfect couple."

Liam, a former pupil of Gateshead College, was studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Northumbria University in Newcastle.

The funeral cortege arrives at St Hilda's Church, South Shields.

His father, Andrew, died aged 49 in March after being diagnosed with cancer.

Liam had raised money for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which funds cancer research, since he was 14.

A foundation spokeswoman said: "Liam was an outstanding young man and a great credit to his family."

The coffins of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry arriving at St Hilda's Church for their funeral service. Pic: PA.