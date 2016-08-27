South Shields Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson comes fourth in Celebrity Big Brother after wave of controversy

South Shields reality TV star Marnie Simpson has come fourth in this summer's Celebrity Big Brother.

The 24-year-old was the third Geordie Shore cast member to take enter the Big Brother house, following Sunderland's Charlotte Crosby, who won, and Scott Timlin, better known as Scotty T.

Crosby was among those praising Marnie's performance. She said: "I can't put into words how proud I am of my @MarnieGShore she is my sister and one of my best friends and she absolutely smashed it!"

However, not everyone has been as impressed with Marnie's appearance on the programme. She took significant flak on social media over "flashing" and an incident where she was The seen taking a shower with former The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor before stepping out into the bathroom fully naked.



Her behaviour also saw a string of complaints to media watchdog Ofcom.

The series winner, Stephen Bear, has not been bathed in glory either.

He continued his controversial streak last night as host Emma Willis was forced to tell him to "shut up" during his exit interview after repeatedly interrupting her.

Picture by PA. Marnie Simpson at the Celebrity Big Brother final.

The 26-year-old, from Walthamstow, failed to answer her seriously throughout their discussion, causing the presenter to chastise him.

The Ex On The Beach star told Willis he "knew he was going to win", but evaded her questions, so she told him: "You've just won, give me a serious interview."

When he continued to skirt around explaining his behaviour in the house, Willis said: "You're not really answering the question, because everything I throw at you, you're answering with eggs and pancakes."

Other controversy on this series of the show has including the removal of housemate Christopher Biggins over offensive comments, and complaints to media watchdog Ofcom about frequent nudity and scenes of sexual content between Bear and Chloe Khan.

Bear has also been at the centre of bullying complaints, and Channel 5 has been accused of fixing the show after it chose not to air some incidents involving him, including scenes of him injuring Samantha Fox's eye during a prank.

He made further headlines when his girlfriend Lillie Lexie Gregg entered the Celebrity Big Brother house and broke up with him over his fling with Khan.

He faced the public vote every week after receiving an eternal nomination from his housemates, and clashed frequently with many of them, notably Aubrey O'Day and Renee Graziano.

Asked if he enjoyed "pushing people's buttons", he said: "All I know from me being in there is me being as fun as possible, and as positive as possible.

"If I know I've upset someone I'll genuinely leave them be and then talk to them sensibly, I never once bitched about someone behind their back, I was never horrible like... I know my limits, if you get the hump and they've walked off, you leave them."

Bear beat former EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood to become the winner of the second series of the Channel 5 show this year.

Mob Wives star Graziano came third, with Marnie in fourth place.

Fifth place went to Danity Kane singer O'Day, while YouTube personality and Broadway star Frankie Grande was sixth.