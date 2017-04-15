South Shields fatal hit-and-run latest: Man arrested over 20-year-old's death

Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man in a hit and run smash.

The collision happened at 4.30am this morning in Anderson Street when the pedestrian was hit by a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

Anderson Street

The Vectra was travelling south along Anderson Street before going straight over the roundabout at the junction with Beach Road and continuing on Anderson Street.

The driver made off from the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and flowers have been left in tribute to him.

Police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that a 20-year-old man had been arrested in connection with causing death by dangerous driving and was in custody.

While speed has not been identified as a factor in the incident, locals believe it is a general issue of concern on the town centre road.

Keith Elliott, of nearby Mowbray Road, said: "I am always complaining about drivers who come up here at high speeds of 50-60 miles per hour. It is ridiculous."

Amanda Hodgson, also of Mowbray Road, added: "I have written to the police about it and sent them emails. It is a real problem."

Police are still seeking witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 216 150417.