South Shields double theft woman fined

A woman was caught shoplifting a week after she got away with it.

Melissa Kennedy, 26, twice loaded supermarket trollies and walked out without paying btu was only caught by security guards the second time she committed the offence.

Kennedy, of Devonshire Street, South Shields, admitted two charges of theft from the Sainsbury’s store in The Galleries, Washington, on April 2 and April 8.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court heard she was spotted the first time on CCTV but was not apprehended

Lee Poppett, prosecuting. “The first theft was caught on CCTV, but she was not caught at the time. Among the items taken was a knife set, food mixer, and towels. The items amounted to £153.”

The court heard Kennedy was caught when she returned to the shop a week later.

Mr Poppett said: “On this occasion staff were on the lookout. Kennedy did the same thing again, loading a trolley, and walking out.

“This time the goods came to £479.70, and this time she was caught.

“When interviewed, Ms Kennedy said she had sold the items taken in the earlier theft, but couldn’t remember for how much.”

Gavin Sword, defending, said: “Ms Kennedy has a very limited record, and no previous convictions for dishonesty.

“Her benefits were sanctioned, so stealing things to sell was the only way she could think of to make ends meet.”

Kennedy was ordered to pay £368 in fines, costs, and compensation.