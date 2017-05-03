South Shields Aldi store expansion set to create new jobs

Customers will have extra room to shop as a discount supermarket chain is given the green light to expand.

An application was submitted earlier this year for Aldi, in Chichester Road, South Shields, to create a 321sqm side extension – which is expected to give a 7% boost in trade.

Planning bosses at South Tyneside Council have now gave the go-ahead for the work to be carried out.

Five new jobs are also expected to be created due to the extra space

The planning application stated: “The existing store was opened on 21 March 1996, over 20 years ago.

“As a matter of course, Aldi review the store portfolio between 15 and 20 years of operating in response to changes in the evolution of the trading format, technology, energy efficiency and the store construction/materials.

“When looking at stores that have been open for a number of years, the shopping environment must be consistent with the shopping environment of newly-developed stores and continue to maximise efficiency in order to achieve the operational savings that the discounter passes on to the customer.

“The qualitative improvements result in an increase in the number of staff that can be employed. In this instance, five new jobs will be created.”

As well as extra internal space for shoppers, the revamp work will also see six new spots being created in the 81-bay parking area.

Plus there will be high-level windows installed to provide more natural light and a new canopy to the front of the store.

As part of the council’s approval, bosses must adhere to a number of conditions including no works taking place outside 8am- 6pm, Monday to Friday and 9am- 1pm Saturdays, or any time during Sundays or Bank Holidays.