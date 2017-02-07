South Hylton - Down Your Way

South Hylton Tansy Centre has many sections up and running again.

Every Sunday from 10am to noon there are karate lessons. On Mondays there is IT from 10am to noon. Each Wednesday Rainbows and Brownies meet between 5.30pm to 7.30pm. This is followed by the bingo club at 8pm. There are dancing classes every Thursday between 6pm and 9.30pm and also on Tuesdays from 5.45pm to 9 pm. Fridays from 10am to noon there are healthy cooking classes. On Saturday there will be a karate competition and Sharon Hodgson MP will be holding a meeting between noon and 2pm on Saturday, February 25. If you would like further details about any of these sections or availability for private bookings, call Edna on 0191 534 3910

South Hylton Local History Society will hold its next meeting on Monday, February 20, in the Tansy Centre. Guest speaker will be Bernard Hope with Eddie Chapman, NE Double Agent. Entrance to this very popular monthly meeting is £1. 50, which includes tea or coffee, biscuits and a door raffle. All are welcome.