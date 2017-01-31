South Hylton - Down Your Way

Due to unforeseen circumstances some of the midweek activities at South Hylton Independent Methodist Church were not able to meet again as arranged. Apologies for this but everything is now up and running again.

Monday afternoons the Ladies’ Fellowship meets from 2pm to 3pm. Every alternate Tuesday there is a Bible study from 10am to 11am, sessions will be starting on February 7. The Guides meet every Thursday at 6.30pm and Friday Gang get together every week from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. All these meetings take place in the schoolroom. Entrance through the red door at the back of the church. Tuesdays there is a fellowship starting on February 7 at 7.15pm. This is a fortnightly meeting with Bible study every alternate weeks also starting at 7.15pm. These meetings take place at 10 Laburnum Close. All are welcome to go along.

Services at the IM Church take place at 10.30am and 6pm every Sunday with a special family service on the first Sunday of each month at 10.30am. For further information about church activities, contact Independent Methodist Church Minister Anne Chisholm on 0191 534 3647.

After a break in January, Hylton WI will meet again on Monday, February 13, in South Hylton Workingmen’s Club at 1pm. Guest speaker will be Linda King with Pedagogues, Perps, Prostitutes and Piles. Visitors and new members are welcome.