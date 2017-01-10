South Hylton - Down Your Way

Midweek activities, at South Hylton Independent Methodist Church, have started up again after the Christmas holidays. Starting Monday, January 16 , will be the Ladies’ Fellowship, from 2pm to 3pm, in the school room, entrance through the red door at the rear of the church. This weekly ladies’ meeting is always pleased to welcome new members. Tuesday, January 17, evening Bible study takes place, starting at 7.15pm. Tuesday, January 24, The Fellowship will meet at 7.15pm. These two meetings take place on alternate weeks at 10 Laburnum Close. On Tuesday, January 24, morning there will be Bible study at 10am in the school room. Please note change of time. Friday Gang for primary school children will resume in the school room from 5.30pm to 6.30pm from January 20.

South Hylton Local History Society will hold its first meeting of the new year on Monday, January 16, in South Hylton Tansy Centre at 7pm. Guest speaker will be society member John Forster on Sunderland Trams. Entrance is £1.50, which includes tea, coffee and biscuits and a door raffle.