Song for brave Bradley Lowery climbing the download charts

A song written for brave youngster Bradley Lowery is closing in on a top 10 slot in a national downloads chart.

Our Superhero (A Christmas Wish) has climbed to No12 on the Google Play chart.

The track is aiming to raise funds for the five-year-old, who is battling neuroblastoma for a second time.

Little Bradley, from Blackhall, has touched the hearts of the nation, and has received almost 200,000 Christmas cards in less than two weeks as people continue to show their support.

The song in his honour was written by Hartlepool sisters Olivia Crawford, 15, and Georgia Fletcher, 22, and is also at No53 in the iTunes charts.

Hartlepool charity Red Dreams helped the duo with the song and is asking for the support of the public to help it secure the Christmas No1 spot in the music charts.

The charity, which supports disadvantaged young people aged 11-19 through the creative arts and media, worked with the pair to record the single under their group name, Liv ‘N’ G, before it was mixed and mastered by 18-year-old sound apprentice Anthony Anderson, from Red Dreams. To order the single on iTunes, click here.