Something to do with the kids in Sunderland this school holiday

Summer holiday fun will be in full swing in the city this week.

A Community Sports Festival is being held tomorrow in Barnes Park in Sunderland.

Festival fun heading to Barnes Park.

And, on the same day there the Hendon Together Family Fun Day will be taking place.

Active Sunderland is organising a range of community sports festivals during the six weeks holiday and the first two have already proved a big success.

The Barnes Park event will take place between noon and 4pm.

At the festivals everyone is encouraged to take part in a taster session of sport or activity they might not usually have chosen.

There will be loads of free attractions for families Joanne Cooper

Entry to each festival is £1 per person and at Barnes Park activities will include football, handball, tennis, golf and traditional family games.

Community Sports Festivals will also be held on Wednesday, August 16 at Mowbray Park, Wednesday, August 23 at Hetton Lyons Country Park and Wednesday, August 30 at Thompson Park.

Also tomorrow will be the annual Hendon Together Family Fun Day, held at the Town Moor from 11am to 3pm.

Organised by community partnership, Back on the Map, and supported by Sunderland City Council’s East Area Committee, this is the seventh year of the event with a host of free attractions, activities and entertainment being laid on.

Joanne Cooper, Back on the Map community services manager, said: “We would encourage local families to come down, bring a picnic and celebrate all the fantastic community projects Hendon has to offer.

“There will be loads of free attractions for families on the day including inflatables, bouncy castles, trampolines, a land train, as well as arts and crafts, table top sales, tombolas and archery.”

Coun Ellen Ball, East Sunderland Area Committee chairman, said: “We are extremely proud to once again be supporting this wonderful event which is enjoyed by so many people year after year.

“Back on the Map have organised so much entertainment and the fact that the Hendon Together Family Fun Day is in its seventh year shows how successful it is.

“I would urge all families looking for something fun to do with their children to come along to the Town Moor and join in the fun.”