Something fishy going on at primary school in aid of RNLI

Primary pupils were certainly up to something fishy at their school as they support a lifesaving service.

The children at Easington CE Primary School tucked into a fish supper to support the RNLI.

Beware of the shark.

As part of the event, the youngsters also dressed up in an ‘under the sea’ theme to add to the fun.

Andrea Swan, headteacher at the Easington Village school said everyone had a great day and enjoyed their lunch.

The day was all part of the RLNI, Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s latest fundraising campaign, Fish Supper.

Encouraging people to eat fish and raise cash to help towards the lifesaving work it carries out at sea.

Our children and families are very generous Andrea Swan

Ms Swan, said: “Our FROG (Fully Rely on God) group decided that they would like to support this charity this year.

“So as well as holding our Fish Supper at lunchtime our children were invited to come to school dressed as something connected to the sea.

“I am delighted that our children not only raised any amazing £100 for the charity but also enjoyed the day in their wonderful outfits.”

The school prides itself on being part of the community and taking part in numerous fundraising events, many have already been held this year.

A pirate's life for me.

Other events have included a coffee morning in support of the road traffic accident charity, Brake, and a hot chocolate sale during Christian Aid week.

The headteacher said: “One of our school values is hope and our children and families are very generous in their charitable giving which in turn gives hope to others.”

As well as raising money for others, staff and students at the Hall Walk school have also been celebrating success.

The school recently clinched the silver award from the Educate and Celebrate Award Programme, which aims to encourage all schools and organisations to be LGBT+ friendly places.

All dressed up for under the sea themed fun.

Educate and Celebrate is an Ofsted and DFE recognised programme that gives staff, students, parents and governors the confidence and strategies to implement a LGBT+Inclusive curriculum to successfully eradicate homophobia, biphobia and transphobia from our schools and communities.

And, the school is delighted to have reached the standard.

Also, Easington CE Primary is celebrating getting the bronze level in the Woodland Trust award for its environmental and outdoor projects.