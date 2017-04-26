Solicitors the latest to sign up for Race for Grace obstacle course

City solicitors are among the latest people to sign up for the Race for Grace obstacle course.

Staff at Sweeney Miller, which has offices in Sunderland and Newcastle, are taking part in the event, which is being held on Sunday, April 30, with friends and family.

Sweeney Miller solicitors Faye Brown and Damien Todd with four year old Isla Carpenter, who will all be taking part in this years Race for Grace.

The Grace House Appeal started in 2003, and since then over £5m has been raised which has enabled them to purchase land and design and build a state of the art facility that offers the very best in care, leisure and support to some of the most disadvantaged and socially excluded children and young people.

Damien Todd, conveyancing solicitor from the Sunderland office, which is in the Ashbrooke area, is getting involved alongside colleague Faye Brown.

He said: “I am taking part in the Sunderland 10k for Grace House and when I heard about the 5k Race for Grace Obstacle Challenge thought that it sounded great fun.

“Once my colleagues heard that I was taking part they wanted to take part too with their friends and family.”

Karen Maclennan, fundraiser said: “I’m delighted our Race for Grace 5K fun run is back and so excited that we’ve introduced the fun obstacle challenges throughout the course.

“We’ve made sure that it is totally child friendly and kept the same course so that anyone wanting to come along to do a 5k walk or fun run can still do so too by keeping to the hard-standing pathways.”

Karen added: “We’ve also tried to keep the entry fee as low as possible with children 10 and under able to take part free while for those 11-years and over entry is only £10.

“We are asking that everyone taking part raises additional sponsorship money.”

Grace House North East, based in Southwick, look after children aged between five and 18 in our region and who have complex disabilities, life-limiting conditions or health care needs by offering short break and respite care.

Their aim is for children to have the time of their lives, to do things that many children take for granted – playing with friends, visiting interesting, fun places, trying new things, taking risks and becoming more independent.

Those wanting to register for the Race for Grace Obstacle Challenge by telephoning their fundraising office on 525 2885 or on-line at www.gracehouse.co.uk.