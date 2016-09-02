Social media appeal helps reunite owner with missing dog

A distraught pet owner who turned to social media for help to find her missing dog is ‘overjoyed’ at her return.

Susan Tully was left devastated when two-year-old Nell ran off after being scared by other dogs while being walked on Cleadon Hills by a friend on Friday.

An appeal was immediately launched on Facebook with dozens of people contacting her with sightings of the German Shepherd.

However, it wasn’t until Saturday evening that Nell was finally spotted and found close to the Sundial in South Shields by a friend who had managed to coerce the frightened dog into their car.

Mrs Tully, from Fawcett Terrace, Sunderland, said: “When I was being told she had been sighted at Temple Park, then at the Nook, I kept thinking about those roads.

“I just thought ‘I’m never going to see her again’ or that she was going to be killed.

“When I got a phone call from a friend to say she had her in the car, I couldn’t believe it. I was so overjoyed that I was going to get her back. It had been a long 23 hours.”

Mrs Tully added: “I just can’t believe how much support I got from people, the way they got the message out there for me. I even had people phoning to offer to go out looking for her.

“It was overwhelming and has really restored my faith in humanity again.”

Mrs Tully added: “Nell came into my life quite soon after my dog had died. I wasn’t looking for another dog at the time. I saw an advert for failed police dogs, I went down and saw her and that was it, I was taking her home. That’s why she is so special to me.

“I really can’t thank people enough, and the Gazette for sharing my appeal and helping me find her.

“Facebook can be bad at times, but it also has its uses.”

Nell had been in training to become a police dog. However, she failed to meet the grade due to her timid nature.

Mrs Tully added: “Nell might appear to be quite scary but she is terrified of her own shadow which made it quite difficult for people to catch her.”