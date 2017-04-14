So what does the bank holiday weekend weather hold in store for the North East?

The North East should expect a mainly dry but increasingly cold holiday weekend.

Temperatures are expected to rise to no higher than 12 degrees celsius on Good Friday afternoon with a slight possibility of rain around 7pm.

The Met Office predicts that Saturday is likely to be the sunniest day of the four-day holiday period although temperatures will dip slightly to 11 degrees celsius.

Another fall to 10 degrees celsius follows on Easter Sunday amid increasingly cloudy conditions.

Easter Monday, however, is tipped to be even colder with temperatures dropping to 8 degrees celsius as the dry but cloudy weather continues.