Snowdogs go walkies on Wearside + where to see them in the city

Snowdogs are going walkies on Wearside as a public art trail which encourages people to plot the pooches is unleashed across the region.
After months of preparation, 13 large canine sculptures are in place around the city including Keel Square, the Bridges and at Seaburn as part of The Great North Snowdog trail.
Across the North East, there are 61 large Snowdog sculptures, each measuring 1.5m tall, and 97 smaller ones which all have a unique identity after being given a new leash of life by artists and schoolchildren.
The dogs will be in place for the next ten weeks with people able to track the trail on a special app. At the end of the run, the dogs, based on the Snowdog character from Raymond Briggs’ The Snowman and The Snowdog, will be auctioned off in aid of St Oswalds Hospice.
Despite a handful of the Snowdogs being damaged by vandals ahead of the launch, Ken Dunbar, chief executive at Sunderland BID, which has sponsored some of the city’s dogs, says the colourful creations have captured people’s imaginations already.
He said: “It’s deplorable that people can do that to the sculptures, but the comments people have made in response to the vandalism shows just how much support there is for the project.
“People have already come from outside of the city to see the dogs we have here. The dogs will also be a great backdrop to events we have coming up such as Sunderland Pride and Sunderland Restaurant Week.
“As well as being a great way of bringing public art to life, the trail is also raising money for a great charity.”
James Ellam, chief executive at St Oswald’s Hospice, in Newcastle, said: “We have been planning the trail for so long so it’s great to finally see the dogs in place and people interacting with them. I’ve never seen so many tweets and pictures.
“It’s fantastic that a children’s story can help raise money for a children’s hospice and it’s a great way of telling more people about what we do for families across the North East.”
•Spocky Dog
Location: Washington Galleries
Artist: Hilary Sanderson
Sponsor: Washington Galleries
•The Snowbrador
Location: Washington Galleries
Artist: Ruby Cooper
•Luna
Location: Sunderland Minster
Artist: Geoff Chappell
Sponsor: CHUF
•Snowdog Down the Rabbit Hole
Location: Park Lane
Artist: Heather Penten
Sponsor: Sunderland BID
•How to Hide a Lion
Location: Sunderland Winter Gardens
Artist: Helen Stephens
Sponsor: Stagecoach
•Great North Polar Pooch
Location: Sunniside Gardens
Artist: Sandra Jaekel-Bothyart
Sponsor: Gentoo
•Aero-Dog
Location: Market Square
Artist: Deven Bhurke
Sponsor: Sunderland HHI
•Day of the Dog
Location: Bridges Shopping Centre
Artist: Sophie Green
Sponsor: Bridges Shopping Centre
•Winter Lily
Location: St Oswald’s Shop, Blandford Street
Artist: Sarah Jane Richards
•Tails of the Sea
Location: Keel Square
Artist: Joanne Wishart
Sponsor: Primary Times
•Wonderhound
Location: Stadium of Light
Artist: Illona Clark
Sponsor: Sunderland AFC
•Frostbite
Location: National Glass Centre
Artist: Charlotte Mitchell
Sponsor: National Glass Centre
•Sparky
Location: Seaburn seafront
Artist: David Sith