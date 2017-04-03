Smokin’ contract win for Sunderland safety firm

Fire safety business MacDonald Martin is celebrating a flaming great contract win.

MacDonald Martin Ltd, which specialises in all aspects of fire and electrical safety and security systems, secured the lucrative contract with Sheffield County Council.

Securing this contract is great for us in terms of moving the company forward and we have more potential tenders in the area. These are very exciting times for MacDonald Martin. Andy Trafford

The contract involves the firm providing fire safety measures for more than 400 of the authority’s properties.

The contract will see MacDonald Martin carry out fire risk assessments in all Sheffield County Council buildings and maintaining all fire extinguishers throughout the authority’s estate.

The 12-month contract covers the council’s whole portfolio and includes the fire safety of a range of buildings including schools, offices and community centres, as well as Sheffield’s sizeable civic centre.

Andy Trafford, director and owner of MacDonald Martin Ltd, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our operations across Yorkshire.

“We are delighted to have secured the contract for Sheffield County Council and we are committed to providing the safest environments for people based there.

“The contract is for 12 months with the possibility to extend after that so our future in the county is looking very promising.”

As a result of winning the contract, MacDonald Martin Ltd have taken on a full-time engineer to work on the project.

This is not the first local authority contract the firm has worked on. It currently maintains fire extinguishers for Sunderland City Council and carries out fire risk assessments for the City of York Council.

“Now that we have contracts in York and Sheffield, we are looking to expand even further across Yorkshire. The Sheffield County Council contract will open a lot of doors for us in that area,” said Andy.

“Securing this contract is great for us in terms of moving the company forward and we have more potential tenders in the area. These are very exciting times for MacDonald Martin.”

The firm currently maintains the fire alarms, emergency lights and fire extinguishers for all West Yorkshire Police buildings on behalf of Esh Group, and Leeds-based Watson Property Management and last year extended its Leechmere Industrial Estate head offices to accommodate its growing team.