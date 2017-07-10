Smart move for Sunderland’s RTC North

Business support specialist RTC North has room to grow.

The firm made the move to double the size of its workspace by establishing its new headquarters in Loftus House in Sunderland Enterprise Park’s Colima Avenue a year ago.

Now it plans to convert the remaining first floor space in Loftus House into executive workspace for smaller companies.

Taking advice from North East-based Ben Johnson Interiors throughout the relocation, design and installation, RTC can now offer a smart, 21st Century business hub, with space for co-habiting businesses along with a flexible training and events space, different-sized guest offices, breakout spaces and a versatile work space.

The company invested in a flexible training and events zone and 150-person conference space withfolding wall to accommodate large or smaller groups comfortably.

RTC North Director Jamie Ollivere said: “Our staff love their new offices and have totally embraced the changes.

“The flexible, open-plan work space has had a beneficial effect in many ways because the layout means our teams are interacting more and as a result, clients are getting a better service.

“The ability to offer a smart, multi-sized training zone has really helped in delivering our strategic aims to be a focal point for training as well as consultancy and we can look forward to a sustainable period of growth.

“It’s been a great move.”

Clare Bodak, Project Manager for Ben Johnson, added: “This was a great project to work on as RTC North were very forward-thinking in their approach, genuinely keen to create a great work space for their staff, and happy to embrace new ideas.

“We’re delighted that our finished design has been so successful.”

As well as its growing training offering, RTC also delivers contracts to help small companies with innovation, technology commercialisation and business growth and the new premises allows in-house experts to run events, deliver workshops and host networking events on-site.

Loftus House is also home to organisations including The North East Process Industry Cluster, North East Automotive Alliance, Northern Housing Consortium and Design Network North.