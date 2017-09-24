Skinny dippers bare all at sunrise to raise money for mental health charity Mind

Hundreds of skinny dippers bared all on a North East beach today to raise money for a mental health charity.

The North East Skinny Dip was held at 6.45am today at Druridge Bay in Northumberland, to raise funds for Mind.

It is the brainchild of Whitburn woman Jax Higginson, 39, who organised the first dip in 2012, and has done so every year since.

The dip takes place at sunrise as close to the autumn equinox as is possible, and many dippers have spoken of the life-affirming experience it gives them.

Jax says on the event's Facebook page: "This event isn’t about looking good. It’s about taking a risk, celebrating our unique bodies, being close to nature, raising money for charity and maybe even breaking a world record!

"The benefit of being on the east coast is that on a clear day we get to run towards a big red rising sun. After fun our mission is to raise as much money as possible for charity.

The mass skinny dip at sunrise raised money for the mental health charity MIND. Pic: PA.

"Profits from the event will be gifted to Mind, the mental health charity. Let's raise awareness of mental health.

"The more we talk about it, about our own experiences and the experiences of those we love, the more chance we have of fighting the stigma attached to it."

The North East Skinny Dip took place at sunrise at Druridge Bay. Pic: PA.

Hundreds of people take part in the annual skinny dip. Pic: PA.