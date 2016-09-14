Sizzling sunshine then lightning storms - what does North East weather have in store today?

While most of the UK soaked up the sun on the hottest day of the year, parts of the north were hit by torrential downpours and storms.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for rain for the North East, North West, Yorkshire and parts of Scotland yesterday, saying the deluge could cause flash flooding and travel disruption.

Meteorologist Mark Wilson said "there has been a lot of rain in a very short space of time" in the North West particularly - along with "a lot" of thunder and lightning.

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach was postponed - with pictures showing huge amounts of water on the pitch.

Mr Wilson said a perfect combination of elements, including warm humid air, caused the heavy rain and thunderstorms, which hit parts of the North East after 9pm last night.

Meteorologist Tom Crocker said the showers which blighted northern parts will make their way up to Scotland and "gradually lose their intensity".

"By the time we get through to Friday going into Saturday, it will cool down significantly," said Mr Crocker.

Temperatures are only expected to reach 17C (62.6F) in the region, due to low cloud and sea fog.

